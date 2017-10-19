Police Capture Maryland Shooter After Daylong Manhunt

After a 10-hour manhunt across state lines, authorities apprehended a man who shot six people in Maryland Wednesday, killing three. Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, was arrested Wednesday evening near a high school in Newark, Delaware.

Prince, of Elkton, Maryland, allegedly shot five people Wednesday where he works at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland. Later, he drove to Wilmington, Delaware where police say he shot an acquaintance in the head at a used-car dealership, the Associated Press reported.

At a news conference Wednesday, Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Prince knew his victims and the shootings were not random.