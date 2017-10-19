PELOSI SAYS SHE’S NOT BEEN SEXUALLY HARASSED! WONDER WHY!

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – JAVIER PANZAR

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has served for three decades on Capitol Hill, she had not seen or experienced the kind of behavior that sparked the vast #MeToo campaign for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

The San Francisco Democrat made the comments during a wide-ranging interview at a Los Angeles Times and Berggruen Institute event in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

More than 140 women in California’s Capitol — including legislators, Capitol staff, political consultants, lobbyists and the congresswoman’s own daughter Christine Pelosi — signed a letter on Tuesday calling out a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment there.

“I don’t have that experience in Washington, D.C. I just don’t,” Pelosi said when asked if the nation’s Capitol had the same problem. “I have not seen that.”