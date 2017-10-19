North Korea warns US faces ‘unimaginable’ strike if it continues military drills with South Korea

THE MIRROR – STEVE ROBSON

North Korea has upped its war talk once again, warning the United States it faces an “unimaginable” military strike.

The Kim Jong-un regime was reacting to the continued drills being carried out by the US and South Korea in the region.

Next week the allies will carry out Courageous Channel in which Americans in the area will practice being evacuated in the event of a “crisis”.

Although it is carried out twice a year, it has heightened fears of military conflict.

North Korea’s state news agency said in a statement: “The US is running amok by introducing under our nose the targets we have set as primary ones.

“The US should expect that it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time.”