Mother-daughter duo busted for stealing $250G from Staples in gift card scam

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – CHRISTINA CARREGA/PHOTO CREDIT: STAN ZEMANEK

A mother-daughter team of Brooklyn con artists swindled $250,000 in electronic gift cards from Staples, then used the e-money to steal electronics and luxury apparel, prosecutors said Thursday.

The duo from Brownsville made thousands of calls to Staples customer service reps and tricked them into generating 700 e-gift cards that were then cashed in for pricey items, prosecutors said.

Rosemarie Barnett, 55, and her daughter Tashana Barnett, 30, were charged with computer tampering, grand larceny and falsifying business records.