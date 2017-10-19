Maxine Waters Raves About Impeachment During AIDS Walk

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters is bringing up impeachment whenever she can, even at times when it may not be appropriate. Her obsessive focus with ousting President Trump made its way into a speech for the AIDS Walk in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Just three minutes into her speech during the supposedly nonpolitical event’s opening ceremony, Waters repeatedly brought up politics and her desire to remove Trump from office.

“We face unprecedented challenges today in our struggle against HIV and AIDS and I want you to know those people in Congress on the opposite side of the aisle from me control every branch of our federal government,” Waters said. “And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.”