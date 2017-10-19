Island That Was Longtime Home to J.P. Morgan Heir Hits Market for $125M

MANSION GLOBAL – FANG BLOCK/PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER MANSIONGLOBAL

A sprawling 85-acre compound on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, is hitting the market for $125 million Wednesday, Mansion Global has learned.

The compound offers an impressive range of properties, including an entire 48-acre island with six distinctive residences, a 10-acre adjacent strip with underwater rights, a 28-acre pond, a 250-foot dock and two helicopter spots, according to Bonnie Devendorf, listing agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate, located near Glen Cove, also has a remarkable history. Originally granted by King George I to a private person in 1721 for 200 pounds, according to Ms. Devendorf, it was purchased in 1919 by Junius Spencer Morgan, whose grandfather J. P. Morgan Sr. founded the eponymous bank and dominated American corporate finance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.