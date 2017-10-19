ISIS fanatics are ‘plotting new 9/11’ and plan to ‘bring down planes to cause maximum devastation’

THE MIRROR – KARA O’NEILL

ISIS is plotting a ‘new 9/11’ and will bring down planes to cause maximum devastation, according to Trump’s Homeland Security chief.

What’s more, the terror group is currently using van attacks – like the one at London Bridge – to keep their members engaged while they raise funds for a ‘big explosion’.

Elaine Duke, acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the plan is to recreate the 2001 atrocities where four planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda – two of which were crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center.

Speaking at the US embassy in London, Mrs Duke said: “The terrorist organisations, be it ISIS or others, want to have the big explosion like they did on 9/11 . They want to take down aircraft, the intelligence is clear on that.