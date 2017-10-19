College student arrested for putting toilet water in her roommate’s water bottle

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – TERRENCE CULLEN/PHOTO CREDIT: METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

This living arrangement was just flushed out.

A Tennessee State University student was arrested for pouring toilet water into her roommate’s water bottle — causing the woman to become ill.

Tierni Williams has been charged with adulteration of food or liquid as well as causing bodily harm.

Her unidentified roommate had diarrhea, lost her appetite and was losing weight on Oct. 5 when she discovered a Snapchat video recorded in their room, an arrest report cited by local media claims.

Williams is allegedly filmed taking water out of the toilet bowl with a Styrofoam cup, according to reports.