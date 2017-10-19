Can a 1987-style stock market crash happen again?

USA TODAY – ADAM SHELL

On the 30th anniversary of the biggest one-day stock market drop in Wall Street history, the Dow is trading at an all-time high and enjoying a bull run that began nearly nine years ago.

But memories of that dark day — Oct. 19, 1987 — when the blue-chip stock index was undone by panic and a deluge of sell orders that caused it to crater a record 22.6%, are a reminder that no market is crash-proof.

What would it take to spark a replay of the 1987 stock market crash, better known as “Black Monday”?

You can’t blame investors who fear another out-of-the blue shock — or Black Monday 2.0 — for wondering.

Especially Wall Street pros such as Chris Rupkey, now chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, who experienced the sell-off firsthand.

“It felt like an earthquake,” Rupkey recalls. “You can’t believe it’s happening. You just want it to stop.”