Behind Schumer’s shocking switch on the Iran deal

NEW YORK POST – SETH LIPSKY

If Sen. Chuck Schumer can’t agree with President Trump on the Iran deal, what can he agree on? That’s the question after the senator’s bizarre flip-flop on the Obama administration’s appeasement of the ayatollahs.

Schumer flipped right after Trump announced he was decertifying the nuclear pact. “We won’t allow the Iran deal to be undone,” Schumer tweeted.

The Democrat tried to hide behind the defense secretary and chairman of the Joint Chiefs. “The @SenateDems agree with #SecDef Mattis and General Dunford,” Schumer tweeted.

Schumer claims he wants Trump to implement other sanctions on Iran. Meantime, he wants to keep the deal Barack Obama and John Kerry struck in place.