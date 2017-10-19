Al-Qaeda Capitalizes on Islamic State Collapse in Raqqa

BREITBART – EDWIN MORA/PHOTO CREDIT: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Al-Qaeda in Syria, considered the global group’s most prominent branch, is capitalizing on the U.S.-led coalition’s significant gains towards annihilating the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL), urging jihadists from its collapsing competitor to defect and join its resurgent ranks as it continues to grow stronger.

The Associated Press (AP) learned that many jihadists have defected in droves from the disintegrating ISIS group in Syria to join al-Qaeda (AQ) at the behest of the jihadist group’s chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Qaeda has already set the conditions in Syria to establish an Islamic emirate, courtesy of the U.S.-led coalition’s insistence to primarily focus on destroying ISIS’s so-called caliphate, Katherine Zimmerman from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) told lawmakers in July.