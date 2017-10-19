84 Children Rescued, 120 Human Traffickers Arrested Across U.S., FBI Says

NBC NEWS – ,

The FBI rescued 84 children from the grips of a multi-state human trafficking ring and arrested 120 traffickers Wednesday, announcing the successful sting in a statement.

Operation Cross Country XI focused the attention of law enforcement agencies on a single goal: taking out “pimps” who run human trafficking rings.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested — and the number of children recovered — reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.