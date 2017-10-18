VEGAS SURVIVOR WHO DIED SUDDENLY HAD PLANNED GROUP TO EXPOSE COVER-UP

INFOWARS – ADAN SALAZAR

A woman who died days after surviving the ill-fated October 1 country music festival in Las Vegas wanted to organize a survivor’s group in order to flesh out the strange event, Facebook conversations reveal.

Kymberley Suchomel, 28, died suddenly on October 9 at her Apple Valley, California, residence five days after posting her version of events to Facebook.

In the days following the massacre, friends reached out to Suchomel over a October 4 post in which she described someone setting off “fire crackers” near the venue, and detailed being chased by numerous people, concluding at one point “There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one.”

One longtime friend of Suchomel’s, who asked to remain anonymous, provided Infowars with screenshots of a conversation he’d had with her, in which she indicated planning to “organize a group of survivors” in order “to piece things together.”