Trump says Dem rep ‘fabricated’ account of call to soldier’s widow, has ‘proof’

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

President Trump on Wednesday rejected a Democratic congresswoman’s claim that he told the widow of a U.S. soldier recently killed in Niger that “he knew what he signed up for.”

Trump tweeted that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., “totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

The solider, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, was among four service members who died last week in northwest Africa during an ambush.

Wilson told a local news outlet that Trump, during the five-minute phone call to the soldier’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, said her husband “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens, it hurts anyway.” She called the remarks insensitive.