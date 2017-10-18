Health Official Warns About Toxic Mess Left Behind By Wildfires

KCBS-TV – JACKIE WARD/PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER

Sonoma and Napa health officials are expressing concerns that all the ash from burned homes and cars have created a dangerous toxic mess that first responders and the communities will be dealing with for many years to come.

On what’s been one of the clearest days in Santa Rosa since the start of the wildfires, people here were still wearing face masks.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross told KPIX 5 they’ve been handing out hundreds of masks every day.

“Most clients are saying, ‘Why do I feel this in the throat?’ And we’re telling them, ‘Well, it’s obviously the air. It’s the smoke.’ There’s a lot of bacterianow forming,” said Red Cross volunteer Joe Apicelli.