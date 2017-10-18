Second judge issues halt to Trump’s travel ban, rules on ‘extreme vetting’

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN/PHOTO CREDIT: FIBONACCI BLUE

A federal judge in Maryland added a new legal blockade to President Trump’s travel ban early Wednesday, ruling that the White House’s third attempt at “extreme vetting” is still poisoned by the president’s campaign-season “religious animus” toward Muslims.

The ruling by Judge Theodore D. Chuang, an Obama appointee to the bench, came just hours after another Obama-appointed judge in Hawaii issued a similar injunction.

Both judges have said Mr. Trump’s attempt to severely curtail admission of visitors and would-be immigrants from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen is likely illegal.

They have, however, allowed restrictions to go into effect for North Korea and Venezuela, two non-Muslim countries.

Judge Chuang, like his Hawaii colleague, had ruled previous versions of the travel ban illegal, and said little has changed in Mr. Trump’s effort to revive the policy with an updated and more supported plan, which the president laid out in a proclamation last month.