Quebec bans niqab for public services with neutrality law

THE BBC REPORTS:

A Canadian province has passed a controversial religious neutrality law that bars people from wearing face coverings when giving or receiving a public service.

Quebec recently expanded the law to include services provided by municipal and public transit services.

Women who wear a burqa or a niqab will now have to show their faces while receiving a government service.

Quebec’s National Assembly passed Bill 62 by a 66-51 vote.

The provincial Liberals, who have been in power since 2014, tabled the bill two years ago.

Bureaucrats, police officers, teachers, and bus drivers, as well as doctors, midwives, and dentists who work in publicly funded hospitals and health centres, will have to have their face uncovered.

The law will also stop provincially subsidised childcare services from offering religious education.