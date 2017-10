BREITBART – CHRISS W. STREET

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) stock spiked up by 8.3 percent on Tuesday following a report that a suspected arsonist Jesus Fabian Gonzalez was arrested regarding at least one Wine Country fire.

PG&E Continues to Make Electric, Gas Restoration Progress in Communities Impacted by Wildfires. https://t.co/6tt1HWES0K pic.twitter.com/zRMWXuCQhE — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2017