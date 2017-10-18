Officials: 3 dead, 2 injured in Edgewood, Maryland workplace shooting

CBS NEWS REPORTS:

Three people are dead and two are injured after a workplace shooting at an industrial park northeast of Baltimore, officials say.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the Wednesday morning shooting happened at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood just before 9 a.m. Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said investigators are involved in a manhunt for the suspect, who he identified as Radee Labeeb Prince, 37.

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county,” Gahler said. “Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous.”

Prince is also believed to be involved in a later shooting about 55 miles away in Wilmington, Delaware. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Wilmington police said Prince has an address there and relatives in the area.