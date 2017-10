FOX NEWS REPORTS:

Leave it to human ingenuity to solve almost anything.

Lauren Mesaros, a California nurse, needed to flee from the Tubbs Fire going on in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties in Northern California. Mesaros also needed to get her three horses, including her pony Stardust, away from the flames as well.

The problem? The trailer only held two of the three horses.

