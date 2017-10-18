No recording of call to soldier’s widow

CNN – DAN MERICA

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Rep. Frederica Wilson’s conduct regarding President Donald Trump’s call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, is “appalling and disgusting.”

“I think it is appalling what the congresswoman has done and the way she has politicized this issue and the way she is trying to make this about something that it isn’t,” Sanders said Wednesday. “This was a President who loves our country very much, who has the greatest level of respect for men and women in uniform and wanted to call and offer condolences to the family.”

Sanders also said there is no recording of Trump’s call with Johnson’s widow. Her husband was among the four soldiers killed in Niger.