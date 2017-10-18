Las Vegas shooting BREAKTHROUGH as cops reveal new motive theory

THE DAILY STAR – JOSHUA NEVETT

Detectives suggest that Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant, may have been suffering from severe mental health problems, according to US reports.

Over the past week investigators have been interviewing hundreds of people to try and understand why he slaughtered 58 music festival revellers.

Paddock was described as “standoff-ish, disconnected” and unable to maintain “meaningful relationships” during the interviews, a source told ABC News.

These traits may have driven him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, the police insider added.