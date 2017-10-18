SAUDI ARABIA: HUNDREDS OF MYSTERIOUS ANCIENT STONE STRUCTURES DISCOVERED ON LAVA DOMES

NEWSWEEK- SEAN MARTIN/PHOTO CREDIT: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Hundreds of huge, mysterious stone structures have been discovered on ancient lava domes in Saudi Arabia. Using Google Earth, Australian archaeologist David Kennedy has documented around 400 stone walls believed to date back thousands of years clustered in the Harrat Khaybar region of the country.

Kennedy’s interest in the arid lands of the Middle East began in the late 1960s when he travelled through the region. A decade later, he set up the Aerial Photographic Archive for Archaeology in the Middle East—an initiative to map the area that now has more than 140,000 aerial images.

With the development of Google Earth and Bing Maps, he has been able to expand this database and, in his latest research, has used it to find the previously undiscovered stone structures. His analysis, which will appear in the forthcoming issue of Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy, indicates the structures are known to the Bedouin as “Works of the Old Men”—and that they may be the earliest example of such archaeological remains.