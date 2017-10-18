Hotel Security Guard Jesus Campos Describes Moment Las Vegas Gunman Shot Him

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – JOSHUA CAPLAN

Hotel guard Jesus Campos is set to make his first TV appearance, on the Ellen Show, after ‘vanishing.’

On Saturday, a representative for Jesus Campos revealed the hotel security guard checked into a clinic moments before he was set to speak to the media about the Las Vegas Massacre.

“Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.

