Hotel Security Guard Jesus Campos Describes Moment Las Vegas Gunman Shot Him

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – JOSHUA CAPLAN

Hotel guard Jesus Campos is set to make his first TV appearance, on the Ellen Show, after ‘vanishing.’

Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck. pic.twitter.com/dDmjzN6xBx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 18, 2017

On Saturday, a representative for Jesus Campos revealed the hotel security guard checked into a clinic moments before he was set to speak to the media about the Las Vegas Massacre.

