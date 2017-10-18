Heartbreaking moment dying chimp recognises her old friend

THE MIRROR – JANE LAVENDER

This is the heartbreaking moment a dying chimp recognises an old friend and is absolutely overcome with emotion.

Mama the chimp is terminally ill and had been refusing to eat and stayed curled up in a ball until her old pal arrived for a visit.

The 59-year-old from the Royal Burgers Zoo in the Netherlands would not even drink water until Professor Jan van Hooff called to see her.

Mama opens her arms up in an adorable moment of pure joy when she sees the professor, who set up the chimp colony she had been living in.

She screeches with happiness and he cradles her in her final days.