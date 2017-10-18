FEMA Administrator Arrives In Wine Country To See Fire Damage

KCBS-TV REPORTS:

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long will be in Northern California Tuesday and Wednesday to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown and state and local government officials and see the damage from the North Bay wildfires, the worst fire disaster in California’s history.

Long will visit Sacramento and Sonoma and Napa counties to meet with survivors, volunteers and government officials.

Officials said Long landed at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Tuesday morning.