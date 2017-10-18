Dem Rep Wilson: Niger Will Be ‘Mr. Trump’s Benghazi

BREITBART – PAM KEY

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing the disputed phone call President Donald Trump made to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) said the deaths in Niger of four American special forces soldiers will be “Mr. Trump’s Benghazi.”

Wilson said, “My purpose was not necessarily there to hear Mr. Trump’s verbiage to the wife. I want to know from Mr. Trump what happened to La David in Niger. Why was he the last one found? Why did it take 48 hours for them to discover him? Why wasn’t the car an armored truck? Why did he have weapons weaker than the terrorist’s weapons? Why were they able to surround them and kill him? This is going to be Mr. Trump’s Benghazi because I cannot get the answers. Nobody can get the answers. Until we get those answers, it is his Benghazi, and this whole thing about what he said to the widow is a cover-up.”