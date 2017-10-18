Bipartisan Healthcare Deal ‘Second Largest Expansion of Federal Abortion Funding’

BREITBART – DR. SUSAN BERRY/PHOTO CREDIT: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A healthcare policy analyst warns Republicans the “bipartisan” healthcare deal engineered by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Patty Murray (D-WA) represents the “second largest expansion of federal abortion funding, behind only Obamacare itself.”

Christopher Jacobs, CEO of Juniper Research Group, writes at the Federalist:

Coming on a week when Senate Republican leaders seek to pass a budget precluding another attempt to defund Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, the Alexander-Murray deal would not only fail to advance the pro-life cause, it would, by extending subsidies to insurers who cover abortions, actively undermine it.

Jacobs explains that, unless Alexander directly adds the Hyde Amendment – which prohibits federal taxpayer funding for most abortions – to the bill, “the cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers will be used to fund plans that cover abortion.”