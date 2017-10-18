Jefferson Davis school in Mississippi to be renamed after Barack Obama

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – JESSICA CHASMAR

A predominantly black elementary school in Jackson, Mississippi, named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis, will be renamed after former President Barack Obama, leaders announced Tuesday.

Davis Magnet IB PTA President Janelle Jefferson said during the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting that school stakeholders voted earlier this month to rename the school Barack Obama Magnet IB, a move that will go into effect for the 2018-19 school year, The Clarion Ledger reported.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” Ms. Jefferson said.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the name,” Board President Camille Simms said at Tuesday’s meeting.