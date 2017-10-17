VIDEO: Pelosi suffers more brain freezes

THE AMERICAN MIRROR – KYLE OLSON

Is it a coincidence more Democrats are calling for new leadership as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi continues to struggle to get through public appearances without suffering brain freezes and having trouble speaking?

As Pelosi addressed reporters on Thursday, she had bizarre moments where she would stop and appear to be groping for words, and at one point even stumbled over saying the word “natural.”

Pelosi botched an attempt to coyly raise the specter of a female president.

Saying the decision to use nuclear weapons should be a bi-partisan decision, she said, “Because it’s about all presidents — no matter who or she may be down the road.”

While attempting to recall a number of people she had spoken with, she seemed to try to gloss over that she couldn’t recall the name of one of them.