Firefighters Injured; Santa Cruz Mountains Wildfire Prompts Evacuations

KCBS REPORTS:

Two firefighters were injured early Tuesday as a growing vegetation fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Boulder Creek burned through 125 acres and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Cal Fire said one firefighter was injured as he tumbled 50 feet down a steep ravine and suffered a wrist injury. A second firefighter — a prison inmate helping fight the blaze — was treated for smoke inhalation.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze on Bear Creek Canyon Road in unincorporated Santa Cruz County started as a house fire at around 10:30 p.m. Monday that spread to nearby vegetation.