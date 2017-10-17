The Scaramucci Post Pulls “How Many Jews” Holocaust Poll After Twitter Torching

DEADLINE – LISA DE MORAES/PHOTO CREDIT: WIKI

The shortest-tenured White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is back in headlines again, and not in a good way – again.

This time it’s over a poll put up on his The Scaramucci Post, launched after Scaramucci’s 10-day tenure as President Donald Trump’s chief media massage-er. The poll asked how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust, with multiple-choice options ranging from “Less than 1 million” to “More than 5 million.” It was pulled as it was closing in on 5,000 votes and maybe that many WTF comments, and push-back, on Twitter.

The site’s social-media director Lance Liefer apologized “if anyone was offended.” He explained, “The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust,” adding that he takes full responsibility for the poll, having posted it without consulting Scaramucci who is traveling in London — where apparently there is no Internet.