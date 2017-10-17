Satanic Looking Drag Queen with Horns Reads to Little Kids at Michelle Obama Public Library

THE GATEWAY PUNDIT – KRISTINN TAYLOR

The Michelle Obama Public Library in Long Beach, California hosted a satanic looking drag queen on Saturday who read books to young children as part of the library’s celebration LGBTQ History Month.

The shocking photo of a man dressed as a female demon with giant horns on his head reading to little children at a public library was posted to Twitter and Facebook by the Long Beach Library but taken down after a huge outpouring of critical replies, including from GOP Congressional candidate Omar Navarro. It also got the approval of the Church of Satan.