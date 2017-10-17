Santa Rosa Man Allegedly Loots TVs, Appliances From Evacuated Group Home

KCBS-TV REPORTS:

Santa Rosa police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of stealing items from an evacuated group home in Rincon Valley.

Police received a report Sunday that a man had backed up a pickup truck at a building complex containing stored items and laundry facilities at the Hope Village group home on Spears Road, police Sgt. Rich Celli said.

The man told witnesses he was checking on the facility and then fled in a black Ford F-150 pickup. A witness took a photo of the truck’s license plate and determined washer and dryer units, two flat-screen TVs and a Shop-Vac vacuum had been stolen, Celli said.

Police identified Douglas James Rosado, 49, of Santa Rosa as a suspect using the truck’s license plate and searched a residence on Charmian Drive in Rincon Valley on Monday.