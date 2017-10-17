Sailors found dead at home days apart

FOX NEWS REPORTS:

Police in south Georgia are investigating after two U.S. Navy sailors were found dead of suspected drug overdoses at the same home four days apart.

The Navy said that Petty Officer First Class Brian Jarrell, 25, and Petty Officer Second Class Ty Bell, 26, were found in Bell’s residence near the Kings Bay Submarine Base, just north of the Florida state line.

Jarrell was found face down in the back bedroom of the Kingsland home on Oct. 12. His wife told investigators that Jarrell had left a birthday party for his daughter at Disney World the day before and had not been seen since.

Four days later, police were called to the same home and discovered Bell lying unresponsive on the couch with a white, foamy substance coming out of his nose.

The Navy said that the Kingsland Police Department was leading the investigation with the assistance of the Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).