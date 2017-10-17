Passenger says Delta crew wouldn’t let her sing national anthem honoring slain soldier

THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – ELIZABETH ELIZALDE

A Georgia doctor who wanted to sing the national anthem to honor a slain Army soldier whose casket was aboard her Delta flight Saturday said a flight attendant stopped her because it violated the company’s policy.

Dr. Pamela Gaudry, whose late former husband was a Navy captain, said in a Facebook video that passengers were told to remain seated as the soldier’s body was being escorted from the plane.

The body of Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, a special forces solider killed in the Oct. 4 Niger attack, was being returned to Georgia Saturday, according to The Associated Press.