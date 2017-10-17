Mother accused of killing her two toddler sons turned on the oven while they were inside

JESSICA CHIA – NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A 24-year-old mother is accused of killing her two toddler sons by putting them inside an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant. Lamora Williams, a mother of four, was arrested on felony murder charges after 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn were found dead in their Atlanta, Georgia apartment. The two boys, who were placed in the oven some time early Friday, were found dead with burn marks on their bodies when cops arrived at the home, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

