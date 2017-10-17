Key senators reach bipartisan health-care subsidy deal, and Trump expresses support

THE WASHINGTON POST – SEAN SULLIVAN, JULIET EILPERIN

A pair of leading Republican and Democratic senators reached an agreement Tuesday to fund key federal health-care subsidies that President Trump ended last week — and the president expressed support for the plan.

But it was unclear whether Senate GOP leaders would embrace the proposal, leaving its long-term prospects in doubt.

The compromise from Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would provide states with greater flexibility under the Affordable Care Act in exchange for authorizing cost-sharing reduction payments known as CSRs for two years. Those payments help offset deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for low-income consumers who obtain insurance under the ACA.

“Yes, we have been involved and this is a short-term deal because we think ultimately block grants going to the states is going to be the answer,” said Trump, referring to a Republican push to block grant health-care funding individually to states. His comments came just days after he moved to end the CSR payments and punt the issue to Congress.