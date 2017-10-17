Harvey Weinstein Sent Gushing Emails to ‘Madame Secretary’ Hillary Clinton

BREITBART – CHARLIE SPIERING/PHOTO CREDIT: GAGE SKIDMORE

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sent several flattering emails to Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State, even offering her free copies of his movies.

In 2010, Weinstein appeared eager to rekindle his relationship with Clinton, as her political star continued to rise.

“As time moves on, I realize I haven’t seen you and Mrs. Clinton (Hillary) in a long time, but I think of you both often,” he wrote in an August 2010 email to Clinton’s assistant Capricia Marshall. “I don’t know if movie producers are still worthy in your world, but next time you’re in NYC I’d love to see you.”

He signed the email as “Your bad friend, Harvey.”

The emails from Weinstein to Hillary Clinton were included as part of the released documents from her time as Secretary of State. They can be found on the State Department’s FOIA website.