FBI Reportedly Found Evidence Tying Obama Admin’s Uranium Deal With Russia, to Clinton Foundation

MEDIAITE REPORTS:

A new report from The Hill suggests that the FBI gathered evidence of possible illegal activity surrounding the Obama administration’s 2010 uranium deal with Russia.

With the help of an informant in Russia, the FBI has gathered documents, emails, financial records, and eyewitness accounts that officials in the Russian nuclear industry were involved in “bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering” in hopes to strengthen Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business in the U.S.

The report also claims that the Clinton Foundation financially benefited from these Russian nuclear industry officials while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State.