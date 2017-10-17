DOD Launches Probe into Deadly Niger Ambush

NEWSMAX – BRIAN FREEMAN

The Defense Department is conducting a review of the mission in Niger and the ambush by 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters two weeks ago, which left four US soldiers dead and two wounded, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The investigation is seeking “to get all the facts correct” on what was apparently a confused situation during the unexpected firefight, officials said.

Soldiers who were on the ground are being interviewed about what happened, as well as preparations for the mission.

Although preliminary findings are expected by the end of the week, they are likely to remain classified. It is still unclear how Congress will be briefed about the incident.