Casino company seems to be in touch with missing security guard Jesus Campos

The company that owns the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino implied Tuesday that it was in touch with wounded security guard Jesus Campos, who seemingly vanished last week as questions mounted over the Las Vegas casino’s response to the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

MGM Resorts International issued a statement on Campos’ behalf Tuesday after the Los Angeles Times submitted a request to interview the Mandalay Bay security guard. Campos was shot in the leg by gunman Stephen Paddock inside the hotel shortly before Paddock began shooting at a concert across the street.

“Jesus Campos wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing,” spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a written statement. “He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy. We could not be more proud of Jesus.”