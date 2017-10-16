Woody Allen worries of Hollywood ‘witch hunt’ after Harvey Weinstein allegations

MARKET WATCH – MIKE MURPHY/PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID SHANKBONE

Filmmaker Woody Allen said Sunday the sexual-misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was “very sad” for all involved, but that he’s worried the allegations will lead to a “witch hunt.”

‘You also don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right, either.’ Woody Allen

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Allen told the BBC in an interview. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

Allen has faced allegations of sexual impropriety for years. His adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child. Her brother Ronan Farrow — a journalist who first reported a number of the allegations against Weinstein in the New Yorker last week — has supported her claims. Allen has denied the accusations.

In the late 1980s, Allen had an affair with Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his girlfriend at the time, actress Mia Farrow. The two later married.