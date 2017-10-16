US immigration population hits record 60 million, 1-of-5 in nation

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – PAUL BEDARD/PHOTO CREDIT: JONATHAN MCINTOSH

A huge boom in immigration, legal and illegal, over the past 16 years has jumped the immigrant population to over 43 million in the United States, according to a new report.

And when their U.S.-born children are added, the number grows to over 60 million, making the immigrant community nearly one-fifth of the nation’s population, according to federal statistics reviewed by the Center for Immigration Studies.

Steven Camarota, the Center’s director of research and co-author of the report, said, “The enormous number of immigrants already in the country coupled with the settlement of well over a million newcomers each year has a profound impact on American society, including on workers, schools, infrastructure, hospitals and the environment. The nation needs a serious debate about whether continuing this level of immigration makes sense.”

Concerns about the explosion of immigration, especially of illegals, helped Donald Trump win the presidency and has prompted his administration to crack down on illegal immigration and refugees.