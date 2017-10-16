Tillerson: N. Korea diplomacy will continue ‘until the first bomb drops’

NEW YORK POST – MARISA SCHULTZ, MARK MOORE

As North Korea called President Trump a “war merchant and strangler of peace,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted Sunday the ​commander in chief​’s first priority is to​ ​continue working on a diplomatic solution “until the first bomb drops.”​

Trump “wants this solved diplomatically,” Tillerson told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He’s not seeking to go to war.

“He has made it clear to me to continue my diplomatic efforts . . . until the first bomb drops.”

​US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley echoed Tillerson’s comments and said the administration would be willing to talk if the rogue regime ​vows to immediately curtail its testing of nuclear weapons.