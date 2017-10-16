Teen stabbed to death in boxing riot

NEW YORK POST – SAM WEBB

A teen was killed after allegedly being stabbed in the neck during a brawl following a boxing event Saturday.

A riot broke out during the ninth round of the title fight between Luke Paddock and Myron Mills at Walsall Town Hall in the West Midlands at around 11.30 pm.

Three people are said to have been stabbed in the ensuing violence. Another person was taken to hospital, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

Although the trouble started in the hall, where a crowd of “several hundred” people had assembled, it spilled out on to the street, where the stabbings occurred.