Rose McGowan: Lisa Bloom Offered Millions to ‘Silence Me’ About Weinstein

BREITBART – JOHN NOLTE

Sunday night, using her Facebook account, actress Rose McGowan accused disgraced attorney Lisa Bloom of offering her millions of dollars to hop on board the “Harvey’s Changed bandwagon.”

Bloom immediately denied McGowan’s allegations. Nevertheless, with her reputation already shattered by similar accusations of incompetence and inappropriate behavior in defense of producer Harvey Weinstein and Amazon’s Roy Price, the last thing Bloom needed was McGowan hopping on board the “Lisa Bloom’s a bumbling sell-out” bandwagon.

McGowan opens with:

Lisa Bloom.

Lisa Bloom. Your very name makes my stomach clench with a stressed tightness that takes my breath away. As does your mercenary act of depravity. Did you think of how it would affect victims to see you champion a rapist? How it felt to those you once “fought for,” for them to know that you used them. You remember them right? They were the victims of assaults, women you’d previously helped. You lied to those hurt women and hid your true character. You wanted a shortcut to fame. You sold your book [to Weinstein] to be made into a mini-series, where you’d be the next Erin Brokovich, right?

And that was the good part.