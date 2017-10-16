Pakistani Police Beat Christian Student to Death in Latest Sectarian Lynching

PJ MEDIA – PATRICK POOLE

Pakistani police burst into a classroom last week, dragged 14-year-old Arsalan Masih out, and beat him to death in what appears to be the latest sectarian lynching targeting Pakistan’s besieged Christian minority.

The murder happened in a village in the Punjab province where 300-400 Christian families live:

https://t.co/bG09U1vq66 – Christian teen in Pakistan dies after being beaten by police pic.twitter.com/k01gOXRLbE — Knights Templar Int (@TemplarKTI) October 16, 2017

Two similar attacks targeting Christian children in August illustrate the escalating violence that, at best, seems tacitly endorsed by Pakistani authorities. Morning Star News spoke with the father of Arsalan Masih after last week’s attack, who described how seven police officers murdered his son:

“Arsalan was attending his tuition classes at the Ideal Science Academy when Head Constable Imtiaz, Driver Rashid, Constable Arshad and some other unidentified policemen kicked open the door and dragged him out of the classroom,” Masih said. “Sardar, alias Billu, a police constable, helped them to identify the boy. With this, they all started beating Arsalan with fists, kicks and rifle butts.” Teacher Farhan Ali tried to stop the assault, but the officers shoved and slapped him and continued beating the boy, Masih said.