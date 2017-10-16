Maxine Waters Says DNC Should Give Money Back to Weinstein

THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON – CONNOR BECK/PHOTO CREDIT: FLICKR MAJUNZNK

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) said on MSNBC Sunday that the Democratic National Committee should give back donations from disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

“And what about the money. You supportive of the DNC giving that back, giving to charities?” MSNBC host Thomas Roberts asked.

“Oh yeah, oh yes. They should give it back to him because of first of all, they may not have known what was going on. But the fact that they now know what was going on,” Waters said.

“They know now,” Roberts affirmed.

“They now know. They ought to give him the money back and make sure the word goes out that the Democratic Party does not welcome that kind of money coming into our campaigns, and dealing with our elections. It is not to be accepted by us,” Waters said.

The DNC announced Oct. 6 that it was donating a small percentage of the Weinstein donations to organizations close to the party that help Democrats running for office.