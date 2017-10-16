Macron Denies He’s President of the Rich

BLOOMBERG – GREGORY VISCUSI, HELEN FOUQUET/COVER PHOTO CREDIT: WIKI

President Emmanuel Macron rejected the idea that he’s ruling for the rich during his first domestic television interview since taking office late Sunday.

In a broad-ranging, 74-minute television appearance with three journalists, the 39-year-old president defended his decision to water down France’s wealth tax, saying he wanted successful people to stay in the country.

“I don’t like this French jealousy of saying:‘these people are rich, let’s tax them,”’ he said in an interview on TF1. “For our society to succeed, we need people to succeed.” Previous attempts to tax the rich raised little money because people either left the country or used financial games to avoid them, he said.